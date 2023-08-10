Michael Lorenzen’s Mom And Wife Completely Lose It After He Throws No-Hitter

Truly an incredible moment.

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. And the move is already paying off in flying colors for the Phils.

Just making his second start for the team Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, Lorenzen ended up throwing a no-hitter while leading Philadelphia to a 7-0 victory. Lorenzen struck out five and walked four en route to not allowing a hit, and he also picked up his second win with the Phillies in the process.

But what makes this whole thing even cooler is who was there to see it.

While the celebration was going on, NBC Sports Philadelphia television cameras kept showcasing his mother, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi. Lorenzen’s daughter, June, also happened to be in attendance at Citizens Bank Park. They were completely partying their heads off, well, except for baby June. (RELATED: Minor Leaguer Tyler Heineman Accidentally Drills Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green In The Head During Rehab Assignment)

It was true glory.

WATCH:

Lorenzen left Cincy to get a chance to be a starting pitcher. Nearly 2 years later and Philly trades for him to help to bolster their rotation. The Philly crowd was great. His mom, wife, and baby are there. What a night. pic.twitter.com/idVSpWYFoU — Clay Winstead (@ClayWinstead) August 10, 2023

His mother extended the celebration on X Twitter:

Incredible night my son. No one is more deserving then you. The Lord has been so good to you! Stay strong in your faith and keep pushing through! 🙏⚾️💪🏼❤️ https://t.co/LIoLfytErg — Cheryl Lorenzen (@CherylLorenzen) August 10, 2023

To make this situation even sweeter, you had Phillies third baseman Weston Wilson hitting a home run in his very first MLB at-bat in this game. Truly remarkable.

WESTON WILSON Scott Franzke on the call… “You only get one chance to hit a homer on yout first swing in the big leagues …

.

.. swung on, hit deep, and I think he did it! He did it!” pic.twitter.com/WDsItzuVCx — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) August 9, 2023

And the waterworks were going for Weston’s very proud father:

Weston Wilson’s dad watching his kid hit a home run in his first at bat🥲 pic.twitter.com/m1RoofjFUx — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 9, 2023

Just an amazing night in the City of Brotherly Love.