Editorial

Michael Lorenzen’s Mom And Wife Completely Lose It After He Throws No-Hitter

BLOG
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter Wednesday night, and in celebration, his mom and wife completely lost it. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @JomboyMedia]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @JomboyMedia]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Truly an incredible moment.

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. And the move is already paying off in flying colors for the Phils.

Just making his second start for the team Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, Lorenzen ended up throwing a no-hitter while leading Philadelphia to a 7-0 victory. Lorenzen struck out five and walked four en route to not allowing a hit, and he also picked up his second win with the Phillies in the process.

But what makes this whole thing even cooler is who was there to see it.

While the celebration was going on, NBC Sports Philadelphia television cameras kept showcasing his mother, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi. Lorenzen’s daughter, June, also happened to be in attendance at Citizens Bank Park. They were completely partying their heads off, well, except for baby June. (RELATED: Minor Leaguer Tyler Heineman Accidentally Drills Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green In The Head During Rehab Assignment)

It was true glory.

WATCH:

His mother extended the celebration on X Twitter:

To make this situation even sweeter, you had Phillies third baseman Weston Wilson hitting a home run in his very first MLB at-bat in this game. Truly remarkable.

And the waterworks were going for Weston’s very proud father:

Just an amazing night in the City of Brotherly Love.