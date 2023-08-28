Police Accuse Suspect Of Fatally Pinning Woman Against House With Car, Fleeing

A woman was killed in Texas on Aug. 27 after being pinned between a house and an oncoming car just before 9 p.m., according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Carolee Dwer, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The deceased victim has been tentatively identified as Carolee Dwer (44). According to friends, Ms Dwer was visiting from out-of-state and it was her first day here. https://t.co/eWKIcBtLSd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 28, 2023

The driver of a Ford Explorer allegedly struck Dwer and a residence, and then allegedly fled carrying a pistol. He was caught about one mile from the scene by Harris County K9 deputies, according to ABC 13.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ivie, according to ABC 13. He was charged with “failure to stop and render aid (death) and felon in possession of a weapon.” The suspect is believed to have driven at a high speed. (RELATED: 16-Year-Old Steals Parents Car, Leads Police In High Speed Chase, Kills Man After Crashing Car)

Ivie reportedly has several prior convictions across Texas, including assault of a family member, car theft and burglary, according to ABC 13.

“We don’t know of any connection between the male that was seen fleeing the scene and the female that’s deceased here,” Gonzalez said. “We also don’t believe there were other occupants in the car even though there are at least two child car seats inside the car. It doesn’t appear that anybody else was here when this occurred.”

“We don’t have any reported injuries to the person that was inside the house,” Gonzalez said.

He continued that the damage to the building is “pretty extensive.”

“The entire corner — lower corner of the first floor is significantly damaged. And again, we’re just glad that no one inside the home was struck. Obviously the homeowner there is pretty shaken, but no physical injuries to report.”