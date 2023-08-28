REPORT: School Outlines New Safety Measures As Teacher With Massive Prosthetic Breasts Lands New Gig

Kayla Lemieux, a Canadian teacher who went viral for wearing Z-size prosthetic breasts in the classroom, has a new teaching gig, according to the Toronto Sun.

Lemieux, who formerly worked at Canada’s Oakville-Trafalgar High School, stirred controversy over his choice to wear prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples and a blonde wig. Lemieux was placed on leave in March. The school board initially said it was standing by the teacher after images surfaced, calling him “extremely effective,” and saying that “the kids really love being in the class.”

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario, has hired Lemieux, prompting the school’s principal to warn parents that there may be “protests” and “disruptions.” (RELATED: Alleged Mentor For 11-Year-Old ‘Drag Queen’ Sentenced For Nearly A Dozen Felony Child Abuse Crimes)

“[S]hould the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans,” a memo from Principal Tom Fisher obtained by the Toronto Sun reads.

The memo outlines special entry and exit plans for students and teachers, as the facility braces for a potential onslaught of media attention. Parents will be required to email or call ahead before visiting the school, and visitors will have use an intercom system to enter or exit.

“In an attempt to be transparent with our community, [Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board] communicated about steps we are taking to facilitate a smooth return to school for students and the broader community,” the school board told the outlet. “We recently communicated to some parents to inform them of the possibility their child’s school may receive heightened public interest.”

Lemieux has said in the past that his abnormally large breasts are the result of a “hormone sensitivity to estrogen,” but says he cannot prove this with medical documentation.

“I don’t think women, in general, have formal diagnosis of their breast size,” Lemieux said. “I also personally consider breast size irrelevant … I decided to break my silence and put my name next to my statements, and now I am being asked to provide proof. I really don’t know how to help you with that.”