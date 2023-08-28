Sheridan Delivers A Verbal Curb-Stomp To Climate Activists In ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Episode 7

The seventh episode of “Special Ops: Lioness” dropped Sunday, featuring a brief but extremely impactful rant that should make every so-called climate activist reassess all of their life choices.

The underlying globalist manipulation that could destroy the “Lioness” program’s latest operation seemed to be revealed in bold print during Sunday’s seventh episode. In a conversation between Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, Errol (Martin Donovan), we learned that Joe (Zoe Saldana) and Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) might be about to kill the guy who allegedly keeps things just unstable enough in the Middle East for the rest of the world to reap the cheap oil we love.

“We have so thoroughly fucked up the political structure of the Gulf States. The leaders we’ve placed in power need us to be the enemy of their people,” Errol explains, noting that Kaitlyn and the Lioness program could set-off a nuclear holocaust by killing the man who basically runs the bank accounts for all major terrorist groups.

Every American Should Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ To Understand The Threat Of Our Open Borders | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩

https://t.co/WcvSsS4fmn — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 14, 2023

“The sooner we get our energy from anything besides oil, the better chance we have of not exterminating ourselves. I doubt the species lives long enough to die from climate change,” he concludes, which should serve as a verbal curb-stomp to every climate activist who thinks their work means anything at all. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Takes Vicious Potshot At Uvalde Police In ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Episode 6)

The monologue serves as yet another beautiful expression of Sheridan’s geopolitical understanding of modernity. His macro perspective to America’s place in the world is lost on almost everyone, particularly those who think our current status quo can last.

Aside from this brilliant scene, the rest of the episode serves as a tantalizing set-up for an explosive conclusion next Sunday. Literally. (RELATED: Mainstream Hollywood Hates America, So It Hates ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Too)

We’re all aware that Cruz could end up getting herself blown to pieces if Aaliyah’s father shows up at her wedding. But will it be the Lioness operators, the CIA, the deep state, or someone else altogether, who pulls the trigger?