Violent Brawl Between Rival NFL Fans, Stabbing Caught On Camera At California In-N-Out Burger

At least 10 people got into a violent altercation Friday at an In-N-Out Burger in California, leading to two being stabbed.

The fight broke out at a Santa Clara In-N-Out location, and involved at least one man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey and another dressed in a Las Vegas jersey, as seen in footage shared by KTVU. The footage shared on YouTube is graphic, showing one shirtless man cowering on the floor as at least three guys beat on him.

It’s not entirely clear from the video, but it appears that one man — not dressed in a jersey — waited until the shirtless man fell to the floor, and then proceeded to stab him repeatedly in and around the head area. A woman can be seen standing behind the fight, yelling at them to stop. In a later clip, blood splatters can be seen on the floor of the restaurant.

Santa Clara Police Department arrived on the scene at around 11:15 p.m. and detained several individuals, two of whom had sustained several stab wounds, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The stabbing suspect remained at-large as of Monday morning, according to police, and there were no updates on the condition of the victims.

The fight occurred after the final preseason game took place, KTVU reported. The restaurant is located just a few miles from Levi’s Stadium, where the match occurred.