’60 Damn Years’: Victims Advocate Rails Against Dems For Chasing ‘Ghost Of Slavery Past’ Amid Crumbling Infrastructure

Crime victims advocate Madeline Brame ripped Democrats for continuously bringing up America’s slavery past rather than addressing basic issues African Americans face on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Brame says that the Democrats’ approach to crime and infrastructure has set the black community back. Brame, who describes herself as a “40-year loyal Democrat” said that she started to question her party loyalty after her son was killed in New York City. She added that she did not receive justice for the murder of her son by the Democratic New York district attorney, Alvin Bragg. (RELATED: Black Voters Soften On Biden, Move Towards Trump For 2024 Election: POLL)

“And then I – like everyone else, all you have to do is just step out of your front door and you could see the dilapidated housing, the failing schools, the crime, the poverty, the runaway drug use, the abortion, the open-air safe injection sites, all of that stuff,” Brame said.

“But, we continue to give our votes away for nothing in return. So that’s one of the primary reasons why I decided to vote for Trump in 2020. Then I officially changed my party affiliation to conservative. Because I have conservative values. I believe in God, nuclear family, and country — unapologetically. I was raised with those values. But, because I’m black, I was told that that’s what Democrats are supposed to vote,” Brame added.

Host Laura Ingraham asked her if she believed President Joe Biden’s talking point that white supremacy is the greatest threat to the black community.

“The biggest threat to America right now is that they continue to impose on us and we continue to chase the ghost of slavery past. And we continue — they continue with the narrative to keep us enslaved in our minds, with the slavery and oppression and racism,” Brame continued. “We’ve been marching for 60 damn years to reach the mountaintop and we have not made it yet.”

Recent polling suggests that Biden has lost ground with black and Latino voters ahead of the 2024 election. A recent New York Times/Siena poll claims that Biden does not have majority support from non-white voters that did not graduate college.

Terrance Woodbury, a Democratic political consultant, says that Democrats need to muster a compelling pitch to black voters, particularly younger black voters and black men.

“It depends on which Black voters we’re targeting,” Woodbury said to The Hill. “For Black women, the threat of Republicans is quite mobilizing. The threat of more guns on the street, the threat of limiting access to abortion, the threat of limiting access to voting.”

“For that part of the Black coalition, Black men and younger Black voters, the threat of Republicans is not enough,” Woodbury added. “For those voters, it’s not even the promise of what they will do in the next four years. It’s the progress of what they’ve done in the last four years.”