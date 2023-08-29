Suspect Allegedly Brutally Beats Good Samaritan Who Tried To Intervene As He Abused His Own Dog: Reports

A man in the Bronx severely beat another man with a wooden bat after the good Samaritan tried to stop the alleged assailant from abusing his own dog, according to multiple reports.

Police charged the accused attacker, 34-year-old Rubin Bartley, with attempted murder for bludgeoning the unnamed victim as he attempted to stop Bartley from abusing his Doberman, the New York Post reported, citing police and unnamed sources.

The 35-year-old victim, who was allegedly holding the baseball bat first, tried to step in and stop Bartley from beating his dog, prompting an altercation between the two, according to local outlet PIX11. It remains unclear why the victim was carrying the bat.

Bartley then allegedly grabbed the bat from the victim and stood over him, striking him repeatedly.

The good Samaritan sustained numerous injuries, including a broken jaw and trauma to his face, the NY Post reported. First responders brought him to Lincoln Medical Center to receive medical attention. He remains in stable condition, police told the outlet. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Woman’s Dog, Then Went Right Ahead And Did It)

Officers arrested Bartley on scene. His dog is in Animal Control custody, and Bartley is pleading not guilty, according to PIX11.