Diamond In The Rough: Volunteers Discover Engagement Ring In Ashes From Maui Wildfires

Volunteers from a relief aid organization discovered a diamond ring buried beneath the ashes of a home that was destroyed in the Maui wildfires, according to a report published Monday.

Christian humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse, which has been helping residents affected by the fires find precious items buried in the rubble and ash, announced Monday that its volunteers had discovered the engagement ring according to Hawaii News Now.

“The best find at this site was finding the daughter, her mom’s engagement ring,” one of the volunteers, Gabrille Bouquet, told the outlet. “They are still searching for [the daughter’s] engagement ring, but to have one thing like that means so much. It is really precious.”

It was a special moment when our team recovered an engagement ring lost in the ash during the Maui fires in Kula. While sifting through the remnants of a family’s property our team lends a listening ear as families begin to process their struggles. https://t.co/iMscYbysMX pic.twitter.com/K5S0yVJSvP — Samaritan’s Purse (@SamaritansPurse) August 28, 2023

“These personal items mean a ton to these families,” Tony Williamson, the manager of the Samaritan’s Purse program, told the outlet. “We hope to recover them and find that little bit of hope and bring a little bit of closure in this time.” (RELATED: Video Shows Historic Church Survived Maui Wildfires Unscathed)

