Diamond In The Rough: Volunteers Discover Engagement Ring In Ashes From Maui Wildfires

Elizabeth Weibel Contributor
Volunteers from a relief aid organization discovered a diamond ring buried beneath the ashes of a home that was destroyed in the Maui wildfires, according to a report published Monday.

Christian humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse, which has been helping residents affected by the fires find precious items buried in the rubble and ash, announced Monday that its volunteers had discovered the engagement ring  according to Hawaii News Now.

“The best find at this site was finding the daughter, her mom’s engagement ring,” one of the volunteers, Gabrille Bouquet, told the outlet. “They are still searching for [the daughter’s] engagement ring, but to have one thing like that means so much. It is really precious.”

“These personal items mean a ton to these families,” Tony Williamson, the manager of the Samaritan’s Purse program, told the outlet. “We hope to recover them and find that little bit of hope and bring a little bit of closure in this time.” (RELATED: Video Shows Historic Church Survived Maui Wildfires Unscathed)

The Daily Caller reached out to the Samaritans Purse but did not hear back by the time of publication.