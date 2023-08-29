Dolly Parton Shuts Down Tea With Kate Middleton For An Unexpected Reason

Dolly Parton turned down an opportunity to have tea with Kate Middleton because it wasn’t beneficial to her career, the country music legend recently revealed to BBC Radio 2.

Parton candidly expressed that Kate Middleton personally invited her to tea while she, Parton, was in London for work. That would be a tough invite for most people to turn down, but apparently not for Parton. The country star said that when she found out Middleton wouldn’t promote her new rock album, she saw no reason to join the British royal in person.

Parton, 77, made it clear to the BBC that she’s a savvy businesswoman, not a smitten royal fan.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go,” Parton said casually. She initially made it sound like the reason she turned down the invite was due to a scheduling conflict or because something got in her way, before diving into the real reason.

“I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that — that would be great,” Parton began. However, the time was evidently not now. Parton was clearly focused on promoting her first-ever rock album, “Rockstar,” and tea with a princess was not part of her agenda. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Explains Why She’s So Full Of Rage)

“But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no,” Parton said, chuckling.