Dolly Parton Explains Why She’s So Full Of Rage

Dolly Parton, known for her bubbly and kind demeanor, admitted in a mid-August interview with TalkShopLive that she gets angry at times, but that she’s specific about how she directs her rage.

Parton opened up to host Nancy O’Dell about how she handles her anger, saying she’s not afraid to tell someone off when the situation calls for it. “Well, you ain’t going to see [my anger]. I’m just a regular person. I’m not one where I’m one person out here and another [in private],” she said.

Parton then revealed how specific she is about how she targets her anger. “I’m a businessperson. Sometimes you’ve just kind of gotta pitch a fit to get it done or get it done right,” she told O’Dell.

The legendary artist said there are specific topics that trigger her anger. She noted she is quick to anger if “someone’s messing with my family or messing with my work.”

Parton admitted it sometimes gets to the point where she needs others around her to know how she is feeling when she’s upset. “Like I’ve always said, I’ll tell ya where to put it if I don’t like where you got it,” she continued. “I think anybody’s like that. You can’t just go through life just floating around getting anything done.”

The star went on to describe how she handles her feelings.

“I don’t lose my temper, but I use my temper,” Parton said. “Of course, I’ve lost it a few times but it’s not that I’m losing my temper, I’m trying to use it because sometimes there are just some people you have to speak up to.”

Parton said she realizes her angry side is not one people are accustomed to seeing. “Because if they don’t know, especially as a shock, for somebody like me to raise my voice to people, that’s not what they’re used to.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Answers Whether Her Boobs Were Once Insured)

“Sometime it is for an effect because some people just won’t listen otherwise. But, yeah, you gotta push me pretty far to get me stirred up — but then I become my daddy,” she added.