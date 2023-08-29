Drake Fans Irate After Rogers Arena Postpones His Concert At Last Second

Drake fans were left angry and disappointed after the famous artist’s concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, was abruptly postponed from Monday night until Wednesday.

Rogers Arena issued an apology to Twitter for the last-minute postponement, citing issues with their new videoboard preventing them from hosting the highly anticipated event. The concert was moved to Wednesday, but fans who made special concessions to attend — such as traveling from afar — were furious about the change in schedule, numerous responses on Twitter show. Rogers Arena posted the announcement at roughly 6 p.m. local time, less than two hours before doors to the concert were scheduled to open.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30. All tickets will be [honored],” the venue’s announcement reads. “The Drake show scheduled for August 29 will go on as planned.”

Wtf 🤬 — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) August 29, 2023

This is bullshit you guys tell us 2 hours before the show???? — G2k97 (@Glizzy971) August 29, 2023

The venue accepted full responsibility for the last-minute notice and informed fans that Drake himself had nothing to do with postponing the concert.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform,” Rogers Arena wrote. “He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.” (RELATED: Liam Payne Hospitalized With ‘Serious’ Infection, Cancels Tour)

Phase two of the Rogers Arena renovations were announced in the middle of August. The plans include new boards, glass, penalty boxes, dashers and benches in the hockey arena, according to Canucks Army. A restaurant renovation and a new videoboard that’s nearly four times the size of the original one are also a part of the project.