Liam Payne Hospitalized With ‘Serious’ Infection, Cancels Tour

Famous singer Liam Payne posted a video to Instagram Friday, notifying fans he has canceled his tour as a result of a kidney infection.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” he said. He told fans he had been feeling “a little bit unwell recently,” before breaking the news.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover,” Payne said to his 26.2 million Instagram followers.

The star’s hair looked disheveled as he sat in what appeared to be a hotel room. Payne was somber and seemingly disheartened at the thought of having to back away from his tour.

“I’ve got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak,” Payne said in the video.

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys,” he said.

"To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase," Payne said.

The former One Direction singer thanked his fans in advance for understanding and said he looked forward to returning as soon as possible.

“Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show,” he said.

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”