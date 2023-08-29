‘We’re Knee-Deep In Bullsh*t’: Gold Star Dad Goes Scorched Earth On Biden For Treatment Of Kabul Attack Victims

Gold Star father Mark Schmitz had harsh words on Tuesday for President Joe Biden’s response to the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 service members in Aug. 2021.

Schmitz spoke as part of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s roundtable with Gold Star families to address the Kabul terrorist attack two years after it took place during the U.S. withdrawal. (RELATED: ‘He And He Alone’: Gold Star Mother Says Biden Responsible For Terrorist Attack That Killed 13 Soldiers In Kabul)

“Two years has gone by and where are we? To be frank, we’re knee deep in bullshit, is where we are. Everyone who held a key position in the military still has that position or has been promoted, ” Schmitz began.

“Not a single person has been held accountable. Our so-called leader can’t seem to even utter their names in public, not even once,” he continued. “Mr. Biden has run his entire campaign for 50 years as the family man. Well I’ve got news for you, sir. The curtain has been lifting and that campaign slogan will never work again. We have seen what’s going on in your family and even worse, we’ve seen how you’ve been treating us as Gold Star families. And there couldn’t be anything more disgusting and cowardly than the way you have treated us. You are a disgrace to this nation.”

“You, sir, stole their lives, their futures, their dreams and have ripped apart 13 families. You cannot even man up and admit that. You, sir, gave us all the title ‘Gold Star family.’ You, sir, discredit honor and integrity,” Schmitz testified, adding that he believes Biden to have “more American blood on your hands … than any other president in history.”

Schmitz’s son, Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, died at age 20 as a result of the suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, according to Freedom 13, an organization founded by Schmitz and his wife to honor the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed during the terrorist attack.

“Today, Jill and I remember and mourn these 13 brave American service members and the more than 100 innocent Afghan civilians who were killed in the horrific terrorist attack at Abbey Gate,” Biden said in a statement Saturday honoring the two-year anniversary of the Kabul attack. He did not include the names of the fallen service members in his remarks.

The Daily Caller previously spoke with the parents of five service members who were killed by the suicide bomber in Kabul.

“As far as any sympathy from the administration in the last two years, there has been none. That was very surprising to me,” said Steven Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was 20 at the time of his death. “I thought, you know, they would have reached out at some point … but that hasn’t happened.”