Martha Stewart Slammed For Literally Putting An Iceberg In Her Cocktails

Martha Stewart received sharp criticism Tuesday over a post she shared on Instagram in which she revealed she had used a “small iceberg” in her cocktails.

Eighty-two-year-old Stewart shared photos from a cruise she took, traveling from Iceland to Greenland. In one of her photos she is seen with a cocktail and a small ice cube. Another shows a “small iceberg” sitting on a cart.

“We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” Stewart revealed at the end of her caption.

Stewart drew criticism from several users, who argued that the lifestyle mogul was being tone-deaf about the climate crisis.

“Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink,” one user wrote.

Another user told Stewart she “should have left the ice right where it was,” before adding, “you have heard of global warming haven’t you[?]”

“Babe we kinda need to keep that ice in the ocean,” another user wrote. (RELATED: Video Of Giant Iceberg Approaching Homes Is Something Straight Out Of A Nightmare)

“Global warming and melting ice caps but we need glacier ice for cocktails? Talk about tone def,” another posted.

Another user pointed out that “it’s not like she’s ‘shrinking’ the glaciers,” adding that “they melt during summer” and that the “block of ice would be water tomorrow anyways.”

Stewart is a vocal environmentalist, having shared articles on her website on how to live more sustainably. Stewart also partnered with Beyond Meat in 2020 in an effort to fight climate change.