Fight Over McDonald’s Sauces Leads To Stabbing Death Of Maryland Teen, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl is in custody after an argument over McDonald’s sauces led to the stabbing death of another teen Sunday, according to police and a local report.

Naima Liggon, 16, died from injuries she sustained after arguing with another teen over the sauces that came with their order from a D.C.-area McDonald’s, local outlet WUSA 9 reported, citing a detective’s court testimony. The arrested teen, whose name was not released, alleged she’d stabbed Liggon in self-defense after Liggon and another unnamed individual knocked her down during the altercation. (RELATED: Man Stabbed Through Skull With American Flag Near Oklahoma Sonic, Police Say)

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., responded to a local hospital at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, where Liggon was receiving treatment for her stab wounds. Though doctors attempted lifesaving measures, Liggon succumbed to her wounds, according to a press release from the police department. Liggon had been transported to the hospital via a “privately owned vehicle,” police said.

Police arrested the 16-year-old suspect later Sunday and found a knife in her possession. The teen was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

“The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community,” Liggon’s family said of her death, according to WUSA 9. “Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

The family further urged parents to be mindful of their children and offer them as much love as they can. “Make sure they know they are loved when they walk out your door Because [sic] you never know if that may be the last time you see them,” their statement continued. “We love Naima and will miss her incredibly and She left a lasting imprint on our hearts. I pray for our family and her friends and also for the family of the young lady who took her life.”