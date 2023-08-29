NYC Father Allegedly Fatally Stabs Wife, Two Young Children Before Killing Himself

The superintendent of an Upper West Side building in New York City is dead after allegedly killing himself, his wife and their two young children Monday.

Law enforcement officials were called to the fourth floor unit of the apartment building after concerned relatives, who hadn’t heard from the family since Aug. 27, drilled out the lock of the apartment and spied blood inside, according to the New York Post. Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of a man and woman, aged 41 and 40 respectively, as well as two small boys aged three and one. Each of the victims had been fatally stabbed, the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources.

Police said a man and a woman, ages 41 and 40, along with their children, ages 3 and 1, were found stabbed to death inside their apartment at 328 W. 86th St., following a wellness check on Monday afternoon. https://t.co/qdNThkhjKd — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2023



Police recovered three knives at the scene, two of which were found near the bodies of the children in the living room, the NY Post reported. The mother was allegedly found in the hallway with a significant laceration in her neck, while the father was found alone in the bedroom with another knife. The outlet did not release the victims’ names. (RELATED: NYC Cancer Doctor Kills Herself, Baby In Alleged Murder-Suicide)

The father had reportedly grown up in the building, taking over the post of superintendent from his father. “I’ve known him since he was a little boy and used to play stick ball with the kid who is now the nighttime super in the corner building,” neighbor Philip Caggiano told CBS New York, adding that the father had moved into the building when he was 10 years old.

Though he had lived in the building nearly all of his life, the father had just accepted a job as a superintendent in Westchester County.

“Because he’s outgrown a one-bedroom apartment with his family of four and we all were so happy for him, just thrilled he got this upgrade and lifestyle change and everyone was really happy,” neighbor Lynne Allen told the outlet.

The family was reportedly planning to stay in the building until they moved to Westchester in a few weeks, even though the father’s last day as superintendent of the building was to be at the end of August, according to the outlet.

“He’s like a really decent human being. He’s like a nice guy. So I have no idea what could’ve possibly happened,” neighbor Jeff Kimmel told CBS.

There were no indications of a break-in at the scene, the outlet reported. Police and the city’s medical examiner are continuing to investigate.