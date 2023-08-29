House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which is a treatable blood cancer.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer. I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Launch Probe Into Massive Teachers Union’s Influence On CDC, Demand Communications)

“I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District. I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Make Him Take His Sailboat’: Steve Scalise Offers Suggestion For John Kerry On Carbon Emissions)

