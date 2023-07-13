‘Make Him Take His Sailboat’: Steve Scalise Offers Suggestion For John Kerry On Carbon Emissions

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Thursday that climate czar John Kerry should be forced to “take his sailboat” to climate events as opposed to a private jet.

Kerry testified during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability, where he faced questions about his use of private jets and his refusal to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices.

“If you want to lower carbon emissions globally, just put John Kerry’s private airplane, leave it on the tarmac, make him take his… sailboat using wind energy instead, he has no solar panels on the wings of his private jet,” Scalise told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: Dem Rep Compares John Kerry To Martin Luther King Jr.)

WATCH:



“He will tell you he’s very important, that is why he needs to fly around on a private jet telling you to drive in an electric vehicle where the battery is made in China,” Scalise added.

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Biden administration blocked efforts to start mining for copper and nickel near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in January, the Wall Street Journal reported. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination on Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

“They’re literally destroying the fossil fuel industry in America while begging foreign countries that don’t have our standards to make the energy we use, which means we have increased global emissions. Make more things in America, you’ll lower global emissions,” Scalise said. “You could lower emissions by 50% just by making more things in America and grounding the John Kerry express airline and you know, that would, that would save a lot of problems in this country and lower costs for families in America.”

“If you want to lower carbon emissions make more oil and natural gas in America,” Scalise said. “No scientist disputed that, by the way, because they just won’t talk about it because they love beating up on America.”

China approved 168 new power plants fueled by coal in 2022, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) released on Feb. 27.

