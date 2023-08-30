Police Nab Alleged Bike Thief After Video Of Him Petting Homeowner’s Dog Goes Viral

Law enforcement officials in San Diego have caught up with an alleged bike thief whose antics were interrupted by a friendly interaction with a homeowner’s dog.

Identified only as a 42-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced the suspect’s arrest on Instagram and posted a picture of the stolen bike and Ace, the homeowner’s now famous golden retriever.

“We’re thrilled to report the bicycle is back home, much to the delight of Ace, a very good boy. This success underscores the power of community collaboration. Thank you for helping keeping our city safe!” the SDPD stated in the post.

The home’s surveillance camera captured the alleged theft, which occurred July 15, according to CBS News. As the suspect entered the garage to allegedly abscond with the $1300 Electra 3-speed bicycle, Ace can be seen approaching the suspect, going so far as to roll over on his back in anticipation of a belly rub. (RELATED: Video Shows Man’s Best Friend Turned Partner-In-Crime During Home Robbery)

The suspect, seemingly delighted by the Ace’s friendliness, momentarily abandons his alleged bike-stealing efforts to shower the dog with affection.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known,” he said. “I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart.”

The suspect even goes so far to call out to the dog’s owner while rubbing its belly, “Dad! Where’s your dad?”

He then admonishes, “Your dad should not leave the garage door open.”

Police nabbed the suspect after someone provided an “invaluable anonymous tip” to SDPD.