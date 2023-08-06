Video Shows Man’s Best Friend Turned Partner-In-Crime During Home Robbery

A golden retriever neglected to deter an alleged bicycle theft in a San Diego neighborhood, befriending the alleged thief rather than thwarting the theft, according to a video shared Thursday by local police.

The alleged thief entered a garage July 15 in Pacific Beach in which some bicycles were kept at about 10:40 p.m., according to a statement by the San Diego Police Department accompanying video surveillance footage. The suspect was rolling out “a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300” when the golden retriever walked into the garage through a side door and approached the alleged bike thief wagging its tail, the video showed. The suspect appeared moved by the dog’s friendliness such that he rolled the bike back into the garage and took some time to stroke and pet the dog.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too,” he could be heard saying. He also asked, “Where’s your dad? … Your dad should not have left the garage open. [Expletive.] Dad, where are you?” according to the video. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspected New Jersey Burglar As He Tries To Flee Into Ocean)

Ultimately, the suspect left the dog and followed through with the alleged theft. The dog followed him but stopped short at the threshold of the garage and stared for a few seconds, possibly trying to decide on what to do next, before rushing into the dark in a possible belated chase.

The police described the suspect’s actions with the dog as “a rather peculiar turn of events,” per the statement.

“Very unusual. I haven’t seen anything like that in my career,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Bryan Brecht said, adding that the dog was “a very nice dog” and “doesn’t look like a guard dog.”

San Diego police are asking the public for help with identifying the suspect, “a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes [and] carrying a black and blue backpack.”

“Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable,” the police said, per the statement.