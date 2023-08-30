Some People Think They’re Seeing ‘See-Through Four-Foot’ Alien In Viral Photo

A camera captured a four-foot transparent(ish) alien near the Pilcomayo River in Tarija, Bolivia, in mid-August.

A Twitter user shared the image on social media and so did Daily Star. It appears to show a “grey being” with long limbs and almost translucent body, strolling along the riverbank. In the foreground of the image is a person, seemingly dressed in rock climbing gear. UFO experts are apparently analyzing the veracity of the image, as it could well be a hoax.

“Tarija seems to have a special connection to activities of this type and this reinforces the notion that there could be something more at play,” ufologist Javier Carlos Cordero said of the image, according to Daily Star. “The presence of abundant minerals and [inter]-dimensional portals in the area could be related.”

Grey Alien photographed walking alongside river in Tarija, Bolivia? https://t.co/q4agnj2lqH pic.twitter.com/2dV1Ek5ILS — UFO Sightings Hotspot / Behind The Scenes (@UFOSightingsHot) August 30, 2023

The photograph was apparently captured in mid-August, and spread around the country like wildfire, Coast to Coast reported. A few people joked on the radio show’s Facebook page the alien looked like one they had on posters as a child, and most believed the image was faked. (RELATED: Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Falls For UFO Propaganda In Horrific Pro-Censorship Statement)

The alien looks exactly like those from the film “Signs,” just a lot shorter. The film follows Joaquin Phoenix and Mel Gibson as they try to protect their rural farm from an invasion of aliens who can turn translucent to hide from humanity.