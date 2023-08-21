Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Falls For UFO Propaganda In Horrific Pro-Censorship Statement

Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge proved himself to be a government stooge in an embarrassing Aug. 15 tweet.

“People in [government] working the real UFO [problem] are patriots, morally sound, and doing the best they can. Some, made errors, worked in an ambiguous lack of oversight,” DeLonge wrote in part of a longer tweet, embedded below. If you’ve more than two brain cells to rub together, you probably just spat out whatever you were drinking at the absolute ignorance and stupidity of his statement.

— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) August 15, 2023

Those working on the “UFO problem” in government are operating one of the greatest counterintelligence operations since the Romans tried to fake-news Jesus Christ. And, in my humble opinion, DeLonge is either knowingly or ignorantly being dragged along by their charade.

He then posted another tweet, in which he claimed to agree that the government should tell the public everything it knows about UFOs. But (of course) he also left a major loophole when he wrote that “like any other emergency, leadership needs to figure out what the hell is going on before they run out and say something that is wrong.” In other words, he totally trusts the government to release UFO data at its own pace and to spin that data however it wants. How naïve can you get?

— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) August 15, 2023

DeLonge is a major part of the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, which is almost exclusively made-up of individuals who are suspected (by many) of massively misleading the public about UFOs, likely at the request of the U.S. government and major deep-state entities (whether they know it or not). (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

Counterintelligence about UFOs is not a conspiracy theory. Former Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent Richard Doty made a late-life career in ufology after he admitted to manipulating and misleading researchers about alleged UFO incidents.

The purpose of these operations is to spread false narratives, destroy professional reputations, confuse the public and turn those in the field against each other over anything and everything to do with UFOs. It’s a tried and tested method that has worked at least as far back as the Roswell, New Mexico, UFO incident. So why would they stop now?