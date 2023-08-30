CNN Announces New Chairman And CEO

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday Mark Thompson will become the new chairman and CEO of CNN.

Thompson will assume the role October 9, replacing the short-lived leadership of Chris Licht, according to Deadline. He previously served as CEO of the New York Times Co. and director general of the BBC.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who Thompson will report to while running the cable news network, described Thompson as a “true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organizations.”

CNN President Chris Licht Said Two Words To Trump Before Infamous Town Hall | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/M6s3ktdO4Y — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 5, 2023

CNN currently sits at a “distant third to Fox News and MSNBC,” with an average of 723,000 viewers. There’ve also been points where its viewership was lower than Newsmax’s. (RELATED: Our Suggestions For Who Can Fill CNN’s Leadership Gap)

“I couldn’t be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy. The world needs accurate trustworthy news now more than ever and we’ve never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN,” Thompson said in a statement shared by Deadline.

Despite being brought in to fix existing viewership and internal problems, under Licht’s leadership, CNN seemed to flounder and was unable to find its voice. It will be interesting to see how Thompson reorientates the ship throughout the coming months.