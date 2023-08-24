Our Suggestions For Who Can Fill CNN’s Leadership Gap

It feels like CNN might be at a dead end. Having churned through seemingly all of its top talent and leadership over the last two years, it’s time for a total rebrand. And when I say “total,” that is exactly what I mean.

Chrissie Mayr is a top choice to take the helm at CNN and steer it in a total 180 direction back to sanity. In total antithesis to the former head, Chris Licht’s “roadside bomb” rage, Mayr absolutely defines common sense calm within the storm.

Plus, she already knows how to make CNN tolerable now. Imagine what she could achieve if someone gave her all of the power.

It’s really easy to watch CNN when you’re high. — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) November 22, 2013



Within the field of comedic talent, an up-and-comer in the conservative comedy world is Jeff Dye. I don’t personally believe Dye has any of the knowledge or skills to run a television network, but I think it would be really entertaining to see him direct the news. And he has some of the most amazing self-awareness I’ve ever witnessed.

Hear me out on this one: Alex Jones. CNN is already halfway down the toilet, so why not go out with a bang? Jones would absolutely eradicate all of the network’s remaining three viewers in a single day.

If we want a more veteran vibe, then look no further than Ted Nugent. The news would be chaos, but it would be amazing. My hope is that Nugent would have all the anchors read the news (which he produced) in rhyme, and every segment or story would end with Nugent shredding it on his guitar. (RELATED: Legendary Rockstar Loses It Over Biden And Offers Solutions On How To Save The USA In Epic Interview)

Who would miss a single broadcast if this is how CNN did the news? No one, that’s who. It’s just such a shame that none of the people on this list would ever work for CNN.

But let’s be honest, there is only one man who can save CNN. And he’s focused on trying to save the country right now.