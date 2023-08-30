‘Grandest Wager’: China Expert Says Biden’s Soft Stance Has Been Tried Before, Only Made Country More Hostile To US

President Joe Biden’s policy towards China has only made that country more hostile when it was tried in the past, an expert told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spent three days in China meeting with multiple officials, following trips by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have called for tougher action against China on trade. (RELATED: ‘Virtually Impossible’: Janet Yellen Says United States Not Seeking To ‘Decouple’ From China)

“This is the biggest diplomatic mistake in U.S. History,” Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “The grandest wager and clearly we have an East Coast establishment that wants to continue it. You know, Bret Stephens talking about being magnanimous towards the Chinese, which really means being pretty awful to American workers.”

Chang noted that Biden’s foreign policy has also placed the American economy at risk.

“China certainly wants to de-dollarize the world. We have got to remember that Biden has opened the door to this. You know, if we worry about de-dollarization, we worry about the petrodollar,” Chang said. “Biden made Saudi Arabia an enemy. Trump had the greatest relations with Saudi Arabia. That’s not an exaggeration. Then you turn around and Biden tries to make them a pariah. Mohammed bin Salman the crown prince, retaliating by trying to buy and sell oil in yuan. And also Brazil. Lula Da Silva, the new president of Brazil, he is trying to de-dollarize the world. He would never be elected if Biden didn’t help him over his predecessor. So, We have opened the door to de-dollarization. In fact, Biden did.”

“The U.S. loses a lot of diplomatic leverage because we do use the dollar, not only for sanctions but also for other means as well,” Chang added later. “So the U.S. in a world where the dollar is not dominant is a world of hurt for the average American.”

Chang also noted that Biden’s diplomatic efforts following the flight of a spy balloon over the United States could make a war more likely.

“Biden is trying to show the Chinese, I guess, that we think we’re supplicant. That’s the way he views it,” Chang said. “Send four officials to China without a return visit by a senior official to Washington. This is really bad diplomacy, and really what it’s making is Xi Jinping much more aggressive which means that he may very well start a war because he doesn’t respect the United States anymore, thinks we are weak.”

