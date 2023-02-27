Trump Vows To Cut Off All ‘Essential’ Chinese Imports Within 4 Years If Elected, Rips Biden’s ‘Pro-China’ Agenda

Former President Donald Trump vowed to cut off all “essential” imports from China within four years if elected and ripped President Joe Biden’s “pro-China” agenda in a video released on social media Monday.

“We will revoke China’s most favored nation trade status and adopt a four year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods, everything from electronics to steel to pharmaceutical,” the former president said in a five-minute video released on Twitter and Truth Social. (RELATED: Here’s How Much US Farmland Has Been Bought Up By China)

“Joe Biden claims to support American manufacturing, but in reality he is pushing the same pro-China, globalist agenda that ripped the industrial heart out of our country. It ripped us apart, Biden and the globalists support raising taxes on American production,” Trump said. “They support more crippling regulations, killing American jobs. They support skyrocketing domestic energy costs and they support massive anti-American multinational agreements that send our wealth and factories overseas.”

Trump’s comments echo calls by businessman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who said Saturday that the United States must “declare independence” from China. Imports of goods and services from China by the United States reached $450.4 billion in 2020, according to the United States Trade Representative, with electrical machinery composing $111 billion of the imports while $97 billion came from machinery, leading to a $310.3 billion trade deficit.

“We will also adopt new rules to stop U.S. companies from pouring investments into China and to stop China from buying up America, allowing all of those investments that clearly serve American interests,” Trump said. “We’re not going to allow bad things to happen to our country anymore. And we will eliminate federal contracts for any company that outsources to China.”

Several states are considering legislation to prohibit land purchases by certain individuals and companies with ties to China, while Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse of Washington introduced legislation at the federal level to bar purchases of farmland.

“The heart of my vision is a sweeping pro-American overhaul of our tax and trade policy to move from the Biden system that punishes domestic producers and rewards outsourcers, to a system that rewards domestic production and taxes foreign companies and those who export American Jobs,” Trump said.

