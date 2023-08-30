Late Founder Of Johnny & Associates Sexually Assaulted Hundreds Of Teens, Investigation Discovers

Investigators discovered the late founder of Johnny & Associates, Johnny Kitagawa, sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, dating as far back as the 1950s.

News of this development surfaced Tuesday, with a team of investigators noting Kitagawa raped young boys between the ages of 14 and 15, according to The Associated Press (The AP). Kitagawa reportedly issued 10,000 yen, the equivalent of $100, to the teens after reportedly sexually assaulting them.

Court documents indicated the victims feared punishment if they refused to cooperate, per The AP.

Investigation Confirms J-Pop “Godfather” Johnny Kitagawa Sexually Assaulted Hundreds Of Teenshttps://t.co/5pa8U8wbFZ — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) August 30, 2023

Kitagawa allegedly invited up-and-coming young singers and dancers, many of whom were children, to stay at his luxury home. Victims who spoke on the matter noted that when Kitagawa instructed one of them to go to bed early, the young victims knew it was their turn to be sexually assaulted, The AP noted.

Kitagawa died in 2019, and prosecutors never charged him with any of the alleged offenses. Over a dozen men have come forward alleging Kitagawa sexually abused them while they were young performers in their teens, and more victims are expected to come forward, per The AP.

The team of investigators said Kitagawa targeted at least several hundred people. The investigative panel demanded the current chief executive of Johnny & Associates, Julie Keiko Fujishima, resign for failing to take action over the past several years, according to The AP.

“The company’s coverup led to the sexual abuse continuing unchecked for so long,” investigative team leader Makoto Hayashi said to reporters in Tokyo.

Commentary: A U.N. Human Rights working group has urged the Japanese government to investigate and provide relief to the alleged victims of sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of a powerful entertainment agency. https://t.co/DX3bDWy6nX — The Japan Times (@japantimes) August 23, 2023

"There were many opportunities to take action," he added.

Those who have spoken out reportedly say they were traumatized and felt unable to tell anyone about the abuse. Many claim they suffer from flashbacks and depression, according to The AP.

Rumors of abuse at Johnny & Associates have reportedly circulated for years, and several tell-all books have been published. However, Japan’s mainstream media has remained silent on the matter, per The AP.