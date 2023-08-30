Man Accused Of Shooting Pregnant Teenage Girlfriend For Not Getting An Abortion

A 21-year-old Florida man was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing his 18-year-old girlfriend after she allegedly refused to get an abortion, according to a press release from the Sanford Police Department.

Kaylin Fiengo, who was a single mother, was found shot in her car on Nov. 11, 2022 at a park in Sanford, Florida, and medical examiners later determined that she was pregnant during the time of the shooting, according to police. Donovan Faison allegedly met Fiengo that night and shot her after having arguments for several weeks about getting an abortion, resulting in his arrest Tuesday, police explained (RELATED: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Abortion Clinic On Fire)

“In the weeks before the homicide, Kaylin and Faison had multiple arguments in which Kaylin’s pregnancy was the focus of the argument,” police said. “Investigators believe that Faison wanted Kaylin to terminate the pregnancy and Kaylin’s refusal to do so was the probable motive for the homicide.”

Police charged Faison with two counts of Felony Homicide; one count for Fiengo and one for her unborn child. Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement that Fiengo was “taken from this world far too soon.”

“Today’s events come after a long, almost ten months, of an exhaustive investigation,” Smith said. “Our investigators have made sure every possible shred of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice. This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way. We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.”

Abortion is currently banned in the state of Florida after six weeks due to a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in April. The only exceptions to the law are in cases of incest, rape or human trafficking.

