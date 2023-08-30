REPORT: Nick Carter Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Nick Carter is reportedly pushing back against allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on his yacht.

The famous signer and former Backstreet Boy denies all allegations made against him by an unidentified woman who claims he assaulted her multiple times when he was 23 and she was just 15, according to TMZ. The woman claims Carter forced sex upon her on his yacht and on a bus, and that he gave her substantial amounts of alcohol prior to the alleged assaults. Carter’s lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr., noted that the woman filed these claims against him two decades ago, and authorities claimed there was no merit to press charges, according to TMZ.

Carter said the claims made by the woman are “pure BS,” and he is standing firm in his declaration of innocence in the matter.

Hayes Jr. said the accuser is simply “repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint,” but that “doesn’t make them any more true,” according to TMZ.

The anonymously filed lawsuit is the third sexual assault allegation currently pending against the famous singer.

A woman named Shannon Ruth filed a sexual assault claim against Carter in December, claiming Nick assaulted her after a concert in 2001 while she was underage. Carter claims to have a witness who will refute Ruth’s story, according to TMZ.(RELATED: Aaron Carter’s Sister Arrested For Theft And Drug Possession)

Melissa Schuman filed her own sexual assault lawsuit against Carter in April, in relation to a 2022 sexual assault claim.

Carter’s legal team spoke out about the mounting lawsuits, noting that he is “looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”