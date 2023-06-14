REPORT: Aaron Carter’s Sister Arrested For Theft And Drug Possession

The late Aaron Carter and Nick Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean, was reportedly arrested and charged with theft and fentanyl possession Saturday before threatening to kill herself.

Bobbie Jean was arrested in Florida after she was allegedly spotted stealing stickers from a Hobby Lobby store. She was reportedly shopping in Hernando County and allegedly stole six items from the store that were valued at just over $55, according to TMZ.

Her behavior became even more concerning when police got involved.

Loss prevention staff at the Hobby Lobby reportedly observed Bobbie Jean taking items off a shelf and proceeding to put them in her purse. She then allegedly walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the items she had taken, according to TMZ.

The sheriff’s deputies then took her into the loss prevention office when they arrived on scene, and the situation escalated. Bobbie Jean reportedly grabbed her purse in a state of panic and attempted to hide a powder blue container under one of the desks, according to TMZ.

Deputies recovered the container and allegedly found 1.3 grams of white powder as well as .08 grams of purple powder inside it.

A field test of the purple powder came back positive for fentanyl, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Euphoria’ Star Faces Theft Charges Over $28 Item)

Bobbie Jean was placed in custody and reportedly attempted to take her own life while she was being transported by police.

“I’m just going to have to kill myself,” she said to police, according to TMZ.

She was put under suicide watch as a result of the alleged comments.

Bobbie Jean did not post bond and currently remains in police custody.