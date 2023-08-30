Brother And Sister Gunned Down Outside Puerto Rico Courthouse During Live Broadcast

A brother and sister were fatally shot outside of a courthouse in Puerto Rico on Tuesday during a live news broadcast.

A woman who worked as a security guard for a private company and her brother were fatally gunned down outside a courthouse in Caguas, in northern Puerto Rico, CBS News reported. Authorities quickly detained the shooting suspect, 34-year-old Roig George KaraKuzian, a Lebanese national residing in Puerto Rico, officials stated, according to the outlet.

A brother and sister were fatally shot in front of a courthouse in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico by a suspect who knew them, authorities said. Part of the chaotic scene was captured on video.

The deadly incident was captured, in part, on camera during a live news broadcast. In the footage, a reporter can be seen standing outside of the courthouse when seven shots ring out, forcing the reporter and the camera man to flee the scene and seek shelter. Later footage shows law enforcement officials tackling KaraKuzian to the ground and ushering him into the courthouse. (RELATED: Shocking Video Captures The Moment Shots Are Fired At Lexy Burke’s Home)

While authorities are still trying to determine a motive, Puerto Rico’s public safety secretary, Alexis Torres, revealed that KaraKuzian was involved in a property dispute with the victims, CBS News reported. The dispute had escalated to the point that both the suspect and the victims had obtained restraining orders against one another. The victims were scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday after accusing KaraKuzian of violating the order, said Jessika Correa, the island’s chief prosecutor, according to the outlet.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate case,” Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López said, according to CBS News.