Shocking Video Captures The Moment Shots Are Fired At Lexy Burke’s Home

Police in Nashville confirmed someone allegedly shot at the home of TikTok star Lexy Burke and country artist Austin Burke Sunday.

Both Austin and Lexy, who is currently pregnant, were home at the time someone apparently fired at their home, according to TMZ. Shots could be heard in surveillance video footage that captured the moment of the apparent attack.

Austin said he was sitting on the couch when the incident occurred, and Lexy was reportedly upstairs taking a bath at the time. Both husband and wife reported hearing the gunshots and feeling their house rattle, according to TMZ.





The sound of a gun being loaded, cocked and then fired were all heard in the video itself, but the actual bullet hole was reportedly discovered by police when they arrived on-scene to investigate. The bullet hole was visible in the exterior of the home, according to a TMZ photo.

Austin said it feels “incredibly unsettling” to know someone fired a gun right into their home in the middle of the night, and he has no idea who would do such a thing, or why their home was seemingly targeted, TMZ noted.

The footage did not contain any images of people on or around the property.

Nashville police confirmed they responded to a call for shots fired and investigated the matter accordingly, per TMZ. No suspect information has been made available, and no arrests have been made. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Shares Footage Of Armed Burglars Robbing Her Home)

The story continues to unfold.