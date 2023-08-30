Police Arrest Two Women Who Twerked And Danced On Fallen Soldiers’ Gravesites

Law enforcement arrested two Ukrainian women after police found a video of them dancing and twerking on the graves of Ukrainian soldiers August 24, the country’s independence day, authorities said.

“Yesterday, around 6:00 p.m., the police, while monitoring social networks, saw a video of two girls dancing on the graves of dead soldiers in one of the capital’s cemeteries. Operatives of the criminal investigation department of the Kyiv police and analysts of the capital headquarters were immediately involved in working out the information,” a statement from the Kyiv police read in part.

The two sisters were in the same outfits they were sporting in the video of their dance at the Forest Cemetery in Kyiv in their booking photographs. The girls “decided to ‘honor’ the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine in this way,” the statement noted. (RELATED: Oakland Juneteenth Crowd Twerks On Ambulance Responding To Shooting That Left One Dead)

The sisters faced “criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – insult to the grave,” the statement added. They reportedly may get a prison sentence of up to five years if convicted.

The sisters were visiting the grave of their father, who was reportedly killed defending Ukraine from Russia’s invasion near Izium when they staged the dance, per the New York Post. They later issued an apology for their “thoughtless video” on the Instagram account that hosted the video of the dance, the report noted.

“It was absolutely not our aim to denigrate anyone, least of all the memory of our fallen heroes. We understand that our actions had no place where our father is buried with other fallen defenders of Ukraine. We are sincerely sorry and asking to forgive our stupidity. We completely understand how shameful our act appears, and we are now ashamed. We are asking forgiveness from everyone who might have been offended. Please forgive us for this horrible mistake,” the sisters jointly said.