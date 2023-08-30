REPORT: Judge Finds Former Wisconsin Band Teacher Guilty Of Having Sex With Teen Girl

A former Wisconsin band teacher is going away for two years following his conviction over sex with a teenager, according to a local report.

Prosecutors accused Zachary Wendt, a former Wheatland J1 School District employee, of having sex with the unnamed 16-year-old girl twice in 2021, according to CBS58.

Wendt pleaded not guilty to six felony counts and posted bond in 2022, according to court records obtained by The Journal Times. His charges included sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older; sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children; and possession of child pornography, Patch reported in February.

Zachary Wendt is a former employee of the Wheatland School District.https://t.co/o4K4eKUq99 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) August 30, 2023

The former band teacher allegedly came into contact with the teenaged girl in February 2021, when they worked together at a Musicology store, WTMJ-TV reported, citing a criminal complaint. The girl said she drank with Wendt and had sex at his home twice and that the two had been “sexting,” according to the outlet. She alleged the former music teacher urged her to keep their activities on the low as he feared losing his kids, the outlet continued.

Wendt faces three years of extended supervision upon release, WTMJ-TV reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest 69-Year-Old Teacher For Allegedly Molesting Four Female Students)

The Wheatland School District sent a letter to parents when Wendt was initially charged in December 2021, noting the district had suspended one of its employees in light of that employee’s arrest over a situation that took place away from school grounds, Patch reported.

