Michigan Man Arrested For Biting Testicles Of Nightclub Employee Who Denied Him Entry, Cops Say

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Matthew Xiao Contributor
Police arrested a man in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Aug. 26 following an altercation at a nightclub during which he allegedly bit an employee’s testicles, according to FOX 2 Detroit. 

Gino Hearn, 19, reportedly became agitated after he was denied entry at Necto Nightclub just before midnight. He allegedly punched one employee in the face and then bit two others, the local outlet noted. 

One of the victims, a 20-year-old employee, alleged that Hearn grabbed and bit his testicles during the altercation. The employee was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment, per the outlet. 

Hearn also allegedly resisted arrest and injured a police officer’s fingers, as noted by the Ann Arbor Police Department in a statement. (RELATED: Delaware Man Allegedly Bites Police K9 Multiple Times During Arrest)

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest. He was given a $25,000 cash bond, police confirmed in the statement. 