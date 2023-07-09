Delaware Man Allegedly Bites Police K9 Multiple Times During Arrest

A drunk Delaware man allegedly injured two troopers and repeatedly bit a K9 while resisting arrest following a traffic stop Saturday, Delaware State Police (DSP) said.

State troopers pulled over Jamal Wing, 47, of Wilmington, who was allegedly speeding southbound on Philadelphia Pike near Rolling Road at about 1:41 a.m., according to a DSP press release. Wing “exited the car without being told and refused all commands to return to his car.” Wing “forcibly” resisted arrest and bit a K9, Mako, “multiple times” in the process. Troopers soon took him into custody, “smelled alcohol coming from his breath and detected signs of impairment.”

Emergency services personnel took Wing to a hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained from resisting arrest. “At the hospital, Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper causing the trooper injury and damaging Delaware State Police property.” (RELATED: Louisiana Caregiver Charged With DWI In Patient’s Car While Elderly Woman Sat At Home In Her Own Feces And Urine)

Two injured troopers and Mako the K9 were medically evaluated at a hospital. Following Wing’s discharge, he was charged with felonies including a two-count charge of second-degree assault on police, a one-count charge of first-degree assault on the K9, driving under the influence of alcohol and a two-count charge of violently resisting arrest, among other charges, according to the press release.

Wing was arraigned and then committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $34,200 cash bond, the release noted.