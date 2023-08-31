Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Match Breaks A World Record For Attendance

The University of Nebraska volleyball match broke a women’s sports attendance record Wednesday, with 92,003 fans filling the stands to watch the Huskers play Omaha.

Nebraska announced the record-breaking attendance to the crowd at the end of the second set. The announcement elicited cheers throughout the stadium, according to ESPN.

The game broke the previous world record for women’s sports attendance — 91,648 — which was set in 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, for a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg, the outlet reported.

Yesterday was an iconic movie 🎥 Relive the sights and sounds from Memorial Stadium as 92,003 fans set a new world record for a women’s sporting event at Volleyball Day in Nebraska!#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/N51fuOrapX — NCAA Women’s Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 31, 2023

The game at Memorial Stadium, home of Nebraska football, also broke a stadium record, beating all previous attendance records from the school’s football team. The previous largest crowd clocked in at 91,585, when Nebraska beat Miami in 2014. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Superstar Anthony Davis Signs Record-Setting Deal)

The record-setting event happened on “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” according to ESPN. Months of planning took place behind the scenes leading up to the game, including selling thousands of tickets to the match. Tickets, originally priced at $25 for adults and $5 for younger fans, quickly amassed upwards of $400 on the secondary market, the outlet reported.

Students at the University of Nebraska had gotten the day off school for the game. Nebraska coach John Cook told ESPN that only three things leave classes canceled at the university: “One, snowstorms. Two, COVID. Three, Nebraska volleyball in the stadium.”