Proud Boys Philadelphia Leader Sentenced To 15 Years

A federal judge sentenced Proud Boys leader Zach Rehl to 15 years in prison Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The 15-year sentence U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly, a Trump appointee, gave Rehl is the third longest of January 6 defendants to date, according to multiple reports. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was given an 18 year sentence in May, and Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs was sentenced Thursday to 17 years.

Prosecutors had sought a 30 year sentence for Rehl, who was convicted of multiple charges in May, including seditious conspiracy. Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was also convicted of seditious conspiracy in May, along with members Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs.

Kelly said during the hearing that video evidence shows Rehl aimed a chemical spray at cops, meaning his prior denial on the stand of doing so was perjury, according to reports. (RELATED: Trump-Appointed Judge Gives Proud Boys Leader Second-Longest Jan. 6 Sentence To Date)

“While on Capitol grounds, Rehl—the son and grandson of Philadelphia police officers—personally assaulted law enforcement officers with a chemical irritant spray,” prosecutors wrote in an Aug. 17 sentencing memo. “He then lied about that assault while under oath and testifying in his own defense at trial.”

Rehl, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, which he joined in 2018, the memo notes. He said during the Thursday hearing that he was “done with politics” and regrets involving himself in it, according to reports.

A sentencing hearing for Tarrio is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., per the court’s calendar.

