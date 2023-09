A 12-year-old kid went viral after he was kicked out of class for having the Gadsden flag — the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag — on his backpack. The school district claimed the flag has “origins with slavery.”

Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on today’s episode of The Reaction:

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Oregon Car Reportedly Destroyed In Just 15 Minutes Amid Crime Wave)