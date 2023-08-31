Sex Therapist Olivia Bentley Says She Sleeps With Married Couples To ‘Save’ Their Relationship

Sex therapist Olivia Bentley says she sleeps with married couples in an attempt to help them tap into their sexual energy and fix their relationships.

The Boise, Idaho, native said the work she does with couples is “life-changing,” the New York Post reported Thursday, citing Kennedy News. Bentley apparently doesn’t have official counseling qualifications, and denounced “unfair” women who refuse to fulfill their partner’s sexual needs.

“I get physically involved with the majority of the people I see, I think that’s part of the appeal,” she said. “I’ve saved marriages.”

Bentley has spent 15 years as a sex worker, according to the NY Post, and said women have requested she “demo sex acts” on their husbands. She said she obliges and provides her sexual services as a method of uniting the married couple with one another on a sexual level. Bentley also said some women give their husbands a “hall pass” to sleep with her, the outlet reported.

Bentley, who also has a master’s degree in education, said she picked up her sexual tricks while employed at a legal brothel called Moonlite BunnyRanch, according to the NY Post.

“Some ladies say, ‘I don’t always want to be involved in this but I want to know who you are, I want to approve of you and I’m going to let him come and see you,'” she said.

The 46-year-old sees roughly 10 clients each week and is paid well for her services, the NY Post reported. She said she earns roughly $500,000 a year for sleeping with married couples.

Bentley said she gives her clients tips for maintaining a healthy sex life, and believes this technique strengthens their marriages.

“People are usually nervous so I have to do my job at making them feel very comfortable and easing them into it, I’m kind of like the guide,” she said, according to the NY Post.

“I’m very affectionate physically and emotionally towards the wife always. If she’s feeling very good, then the mood is elevated and we have a really good time and the husband is very grateful for the experience,” she said, noting she wants every woman to “feel very confident and comfortable,” the NY Post reported.

Bentley spoke of how she perceives marriages that are lacking sexual connection: “I know there are a lot of sexless relationships out there and there are a lot of unhappy men.” (RELATED: ‘I Really Like Doggy Style’: Hailey Bieber Gets Really Revealing In Interview)

“It’s not an option to get married to a man and then turn around and say, ‘Oh, sorry, I’m not into sex anymore, too bad for you,” Bentley added, according to the outlet. “It’s not fair but I see it all the time. There’s tons of that out there and then they’re not really happy. I don’t shame them if they’re going to go to a provider.”

But steamy sex lives are also fostered outside the sheets, according to Bentley, who advised her clients to keep up their physical fitness, which she said can ramp up one’s sex drive.