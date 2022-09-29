‘I Really Like Doggy Style’: Hailey Bieber Gets Really Revealing In Interview

Hailey Bieber dished the dirt about her favorite sex positions during a recent interview with Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Bieber’s candid interview revealed what sex is like with her husband, Justin Bieber, and viewers learned a lot about what happens between the couple’s sheets. Cooper prodded Bieber to share her favorite sex position, and the model didn’t hold back. “I really like doggy style” Bieber said.

Bieber opened up about the intimacy she shares with her husband, and sex doesn’t seem to be an issue for this celebrity couple. When asked if she was into night sex or morning sex, Bieber told the audience “more so night,” though she quickly added “but I do like morning, too,” making it clear that morning sex was also an option she didn’t want to rule out.

The conversation took an very intimate turn when Cooper asked Bieber what she would choose, if she could only select one sex act. “Fingered or eaten out by [Justin] you can only take one,” Cooper said.

“I feel like it’s always a combination,” Bieber replied.

As far as a threesome goes, Bieber is going to pass on the opportunity. She says nobody has tried to have a threesome with her and her hubby, but if she had the opportunity, she wouldn’t be down for it.(RELATED: Security Escorts Two People Out Of Toronto Blue Jays Game For Allegedly Engaging In Sex Act)

“I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, but it doesn’t work for the two of us,” Bieber said.

“There’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I’d be comfortable with,” Bieber stated.

As for sex with her superstar husband, “it’s always different. It’s always something different,” Bieber said, as she revealed they change positions regularly during intercourse and don’t always gravitate to one particular move or position.

Hailey also told fans that kissing is one of her biggest turn-ons.