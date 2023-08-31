Trump’s Mugshot Bobblehead Is Not The Win Conservatives Think It Is

When Donald Trump had his mug shot taken in Georgia last week, conservatives universally deemed it a win. What was meant to be proof that Democrats had vanquished their foe quickly became a symbol of resistance for Republicans and an rallying banner for the Trump campaign. But now that the smoke has cleared, conservatives are left thinking, “I went down to the Fulton County jail house and all I got was this lousy bobble head.”

As soon as the mug shot was released, the Trump campaign began plastering it everywhere it could. Just as tourist shops turn deep-rooted national cultures into knick-knacks, Trump commoditized a somber moment of American history, turning it into mass-produced campaign merchandise. T-shirts, mugs, koozies, even autographed posters — all emblazoned with the mug shot and sold among the collection of “Official MAGA Gear.” In total, the Trump campaign reportedly brought in $9.1 million in contributions the week following his arrest, including over $4 million on the first day.

Yet the capstone of tchotchke-fication came not from the Trump campaign itself, however, but from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Yes, that exists, apparently.

The Hall of Fame released a “Donald Trump Mug Shot Bobblehead” for pre-sale on its online store just one day after Trump turned himself in. As CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release, “Whether you are a Donald Trump backer or detractor, the first mug shot of a former president is a historic moment that deserves a bobblehead.”

“The mug shot will likely be one of the most iconic images and a bobblehead commemorating the moment is sure to be popular!” he added.

It is true that both supporters and detractors can certainly find a reason to commemorate the moment. However, it’s worth contemplating which side has the better reason to celebrate. Who really benefits? (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Trump’s Opponents Are ‘Speeding Toward Assassination’)

There is a case to be made that the mug shot is a win for the conservative movement. Trump’s face does not show fear; neither does he appear angry. He looks determined — his is the face of “retribution” promised to his millions of supporters.

The image has become a powerful symbol of resistance. Trump returned to Twitter for the first time in two years to post the photo, while Republicans rallied behind him, refusing to mince words. Conservative pundits, lawmakers and influencers sounded off in unison, calling the arrest a “travesty of justice” and “a political campaign.” They reaffirmed their support for Trump, calling on him to save the country from the “dictators” in power. Rep. Lauren Boebert succinctly described the sentiment: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/gtwAkU6dD6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023



Conservatives are not just commemorating injustice, they are cheering it. The belief is the abuse is so blatant, so obscene, that the American people will be moved by sheer decency to re-install Trump in the White House come 2024. But there’s little evidence this is more than wishful thinking.

An Associated Press-NORC Poll from mid-August found that a majority — 53 percent — of voters would “definitely not” support Trump if he were the nominee. Another 11 percent “probably” wouldn’t, stacking the odds against him. Conservatives can rally among themselves, but it is unlikely that independents will suddenly be moved in the face of injustice. (RELATED: It’s Trump’s World. We’re All Just Living In It)

Meanwhile, the left has a more tangible victory to commemorate. Democrats can now arrest their opponent, book him like a common criminal and get away with it. Republican officials can complain with fiery language, but not one has suggested a feasible idea to restore equal justice under the law. Conservatives clap like seals at a perceived victory, ignoring the implications for the broader conservative movement.

We forget the mug shot is a symbol for the Democrats too — a symbol of power. It signifies the legitimacy of their rule and the illegitimacy of the opposition. By wielding the legal system with complete authority — virtually making it up as they go— they reinforce their right to rule. They alone have the power to make and break laws as they please.

As the self-appointed guardians of law and order, Democrats want you to think Trump is akin to a mafia don, his followers mere underlings in a criminal enterprise, all unfit for civic participation. They are protecting the system against a subversive threat; the mug shot serves as proof.

Yet unlike Republicans, the Democrats’ symbolism is backed up with the force of law; it shapes how people understand the world around them. For millions, the raw exercise of power will determine the reality of what justice really means.

The gravity of the situation is lost in the bobblehead-ification of tyranny. Republicans can count their donations and trumpet their feelings of righteousness, but the Democrats will continue to consolidate power. Conservatives should be skeptical of anyone who attempts to sell hollow, artificial victories as anything more than the cheap trinkets they are.