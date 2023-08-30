Tucker Carlson Says Trump’s Opponents Are ‘Speeding Toward Assassination’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned that opponents of former President Donald Trump could be “speeding towards assassination” during a Wednesday podcast interview.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked on Aug. 24 after a grand jury handed down indictments on Aug. 14 charging Trump and other associates with racketeering in relation to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in the state. Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said that the indictments were not diminishing Trump’s support and alleged that Trump’s opponents would resort to something more drastic. (RELATED: Dershowitz Says Fani Willis Wants ‘A Quick Conviction With A Biased Jury’)

“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work, what’s next? I mean, you know, graph it out, man,” Carlson told podcaster Adam Carolla. “We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. They have decided, permanent Washington, both parties, have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have him.”

Trump is also facing two federal indictments from Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding the unauthorized retention of classified documents. He also faces a trial over an indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was the target of an alleged assassination attempt on June 18, 2016, when Michael Steven Sandford, a British national, attempted to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported. Sandford was later sentenced to a year and a day in prison, according to a Department of Justice press release.

United States District Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for Trump.

“They are putting him on trial in March of next year in the J6 case, which basically consists of trying to send him to prison for the rest of his life for complaining about the last election, that’s literally what it is,” Carlson said. “Again, if this were happening in Moldova, the State Department would issue an all-hands-on-deck order to let the world know this is not a legitimate government, and yet our government is doing it.”

“It’s hard to overstate how bad this is,” Carlson said.

