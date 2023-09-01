Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director For Marvel And ‘Harry Potter,’ Dead At 52

Jamie Christopher, assistant director for Marvel Studios and the “Harry Potter” movie series, has died at the age of 52, according to multiple reports and statements from friends.

Christopher is believed to have died of heart complications at his home, according to People. The talented, longtime Hollywood assistant director worked on a variety of prominent films, such as every movie in the main “Harry Potter” series, “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “The Mummy.”

Christopher joined Marvel Studios in 2013 to direct the sequel “Thor: The Dark World.” His credits also include work on “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Writer-director Rian Johnson shared time with Christopher when they worked alongside one another on the 2017 film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and on “Knives Out” in 2019. He shared a tribute to his late friend on Instagram, calling Christopher “one of the best ADs around, and a good friend.”

Famous director James Gunn also honored Christopher’s hard work, dedication and incredible talents by sharing a heartfelt message to his Instagram followers Thursday.

“This has been a sad couple of days,” Gunn wrote. “The film industry has lost one of our great talents and friends, Jamie Christopher. Jamie was the First Assistant Director on Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Avengers films and so many more.”

“He was a true filmmaker – a craftsman – who was able to add to a film creatively and just as importantly, figure out incredibly inventive ways of making it happen. He was also a friend, always there with a sly comment under his breath, a hearty laugh, or an incredible story about a day on set,” Gunn continued. (RELATED: Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87)

Gunn went on to describe Christopher as “a warm man who earned the respect of the directors, producers, actors, and, most importantly, the crew who worked for him.”

He signed off by writing, “they all loved him and so do I and boy will I miss him. Rest in Peace, old pal. The world won’t be as sweet without you.”

Christopher is survived by his wife, Carly, and their children, Killeon and Jasmine. He also has three children — Stella, Teddy and Phoebe — from his past marriage, People reported.