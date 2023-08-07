Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, famous for his work on “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” died Monday in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

His wife, former producer and studio head Sherry Lansing, announced his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Friedkin garnered critical acclaim in the era of 1970s filmmaking, and acquired an impressive catalog of films during his longstanding career in Hollywood.

William Friedkin, director of ‘The Exorcist’, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/6H4yz9HKX9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2023

Some of his most cherished work included 1977’s “Sorcerer,” 1985’s “To Live and Die in L.A.” and the 2006 production of “Bug.” Friedkin won the Academy Award for Best Director at the 1972 ceremony for “The French Connection.” The film also won Best Picture.

He was considered by many to have a very talented eye for detail in film and was respected for his tenacity and willingness to take on subject matter that others were not able to portray with the same level of success. (RELATED: Sinead O’Connor Dies At 56)

His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

An outpouring of love and messages of condolences are being shared online.