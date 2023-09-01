Coldplay’s Ex-Manager Sues For Over $12 Million, Alleging He Never Got Paid

Former Coldplay manager Dave Holmes is suing the band for $12 million, claiming they owe him for unpaid work and commissions.

Holmes managed the legendary band for over 20 years and officially parted ways with them in July, according to Variety. Holmes filed court documents that indicate he is seeking funds owed to him from the band’s tenth and eleventh albums, which were reportedly part of a promised contract. He alleges the band, fronted by Chris Martin, reneged on the contract and attempted to demote him from manager to head of touring, according to Variety.

The lawsuit claims Coldplay received an advance payment of $44 million for their tenth album and $38 million for their eleventh and twelfth albums, which are yet to be released. Holmes insists he is owed a commission on those projects, according to Variety. He was reportedly paid between 8-13% commission for the eighth and ninth albums which were covered in a separate contract.

Holmes said he managed the logistics for the preparation and recording of the albums and was responsible for preparing budgets and arranging recording sessions in London, Aspen and Jamaica. He claims he also solidified details with music producer Max Martin and arranged for licensing samples. He noted he also worked on the band’s tours, inclusive of their Australia and Asia tours, according to Variety.

He is hoping the court will declare the contract enforceable so he can recover the funds for the tenth and eleventh albums. In the meantime, he’s seeking damages or “payment of a reasonable charge,” for the work he has contributed. (RELATED: REPORT: Jay-Z Wins Over $7 Million As Lawsuit Comes To A Close)

Holmes’ lawyer, Phil Sherrell, provided a comment on this matter, which continues to unfold.

“Dave Holmes successfully managed Coldplay for more than 22 years, steering them to be one of the most successful bands in music history,” he said, according to Variety.

“Now, as the legal case shows, Coldplay is refusing to honor Dave’s management contract and pay him what he is owed,” Sherrell said.