Four Artists And Two Record Labels Named In Lawsuit Over Song Rights

Several rappers and two record labels are facing a $1 million lawsuit after allegedly stealing samples from another recording artist.

Famous rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Gunna collaborated on a single titled “Strawberry Peels,” which they added to the deluxe version of Lil Uzi Vert’s last album. Sun City Publishing filed a law suit alleging Lil Uzi Vert stole the samples from artist Blackout’s 1995 single titled “Dim Da Lights.” The suit reportedly names a number of prominent people in the music industry, according to TMZ.

Legal documents indicate Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, and the producer of “Strawberry Peels,” Wheezy, have all been named in the newly filed litigation, according to TMZ. Sun City Publishing accused the artists of stealing the samples, and is also targeting their recording labels — Atlantic and Generation — for allowing the song to be released without prior consent and profit in from the song.

The plaintiff claims Lil Uzi Vert was not authorized to sample the track, and documents filed in court reference the significant success of the song since being improperly released, according to TMZ.

Sun City Productions alleged that the song was streamed over 39 million times and received more than four million plays on YouTube at the time of filing. The suit alleges that the company believes the song’s success generated at least $1 million, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Gunna May Have Thrown Rap Icon Under The Bus In Racketeering Case)

Young Thug and Gunna were previously linked to RICO criminal cases in Georgia in connection to the Young Stoner Life record label which is accused of being a front for gang activity. Young Thug remains incarcerated at this time. Gunna was released on a plea deal in December, but released a statement insisting he has not cooperated as a witness in the investigation against YSL, according to Insider.