Dog Runs Away From Home, Attends Metallica Concert

A runaway pooch joined Metallica fans during the band’s performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 25. The dog reportedly stayed for the entire concert.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” the band tweeted Thursday night.

According to concert-goers, the gate-crashing pooch made her way into the venue and seat where she was photographed watching Metallica perform on stage, according to Revolver.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes,”” Metallica continued in their tweet.

The M72LA show, marking the band’s new album “72 Seasons”, broke the stadium’s record for a single attendance with a crowd of nearly 80,000, topping attendance numbers for both Taylor Swift and the 2022 Super Bowl, Revolver reported. Swift, whose Eras tour has proven immensely popular, drew 70,000 fans to the venue for each of her six shows, totaling 420,000 concert-goers. Metallica brought in 156,000 fans over the course of its two concerts, Lambgoat reported. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Intervenes In An Exchange Between Security And A Fan During Her Live Show)

Despite those impressive numbers, social media users remarked “Storm clearly stole the show,” a sentiment the band appeared to agree with by tweeting back, “14/10.”