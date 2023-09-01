‘I Don’t Get It’: Travis Kelce Pleads With Superstar Teammate To Join The Team

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce begged his Chiefs teammate Chris Jones to end his contract holdout and return to their team on an episode of his podcast posted Thursday.

“Aw man, Chris, can you please come back,” Kelce pleaded while recording an episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“You’re really scaring me man,” the tight end continued. “I don’t get it, you must know something I don’t know because I just don’t get it.”

allow fullscreen

“I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you brother and this is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad.” (RELATED: Bud Light Slammed Over New Ad Starring Travis Kelce)

Jones, a dominant defensive tackle, is fresh off winning a second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2022 season, a season in which he earned First Team All-NFL honors. Scouts universally rank him as the best player at his position, with Kelce even calling him “the best defensive player in the league right now.”

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract, but is reportedly looking to become the highest paid defensive tackle in the league, according to Sports Illustrated. He neglected to participate in the Chiefs’ offseason training program or appear in any preseason games as part of a contract holdout, Sports Illustrated reported.

When a fan asked Jones on Twitter when he was planning to end his holdout, the man they call Chris “Stone Cold” Jones replied, “Week 8.”