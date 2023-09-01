Kevin Costner Finally Explains ‘Yellowstone’ Drama, Says He Might Sue The Show

Kevin Costner finally explained some of the “Yellowstone” drama during his divorce hearing in Santa Barbara Friday.

Attorneys for Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner grilled him toughly, according to TMZ. Along with an explanation on why we won’t be getting a sixth season of hit show “Yellowstone,” Costner leaned into more drama from behind the scenes.

Costner believes the show is coming to a quicker conclusion mostly because of scheduling issues, TMZ noted. We’ve heard about scheduling conflicts from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, too. Sheridan also hinted at some creative differences between him and Costner over his lead character, John Dutton.

The true issue behind Kevin Costner’s marital woes has been revealed https://t.co/LdaFKkG5qo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2023

And apparently Costner echoed this sentiment, saying another reason the sixth season isn’t going ahead is because of creative differences. But one of the craziest revelations from the hearing was Costner’s alleged financial losses over the show.

The scheduling conflicts between “Yellowstone” and Costner’s own western project, “Horizon,” resulted in Costner missing out on a potential $12 million, he told the court, per TMZ. Costner reportedly said he might even sue over the “Yellowstone” ending. (RELATED: REPORT: Kevin Costner Looking To Date Again)

There are still no updates on when the final episodes of “Yellowstone” season five will film, let alone air. With the way things are going, we might never see an ending. The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes have halted most major productions, with absolutely no end in sight.